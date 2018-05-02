Home Nation

Minor raped for two years in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

The incident two-years ago was video-graphed and perpetrators have been blackmailing and sexually assaulting the girl since then.

Published: 02nd May 2018 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose.

By ANI

UNNAO: A Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao has filed a complaint stating that her minor daughter was allegedly gang-raped two years back and that the incident was video-graphed and perpetrators have been blackmailing and sexually assaulting the girl since then.

One person has been arrested so far.

Further probe is underway.

In the recent past, there has been a surge in sexual crimes against minor girls.

In January, an eight-year-old girl, who belonged to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed.

In Indore, an infant below the age of one was allegedly raped and killed.

Taking cognizance of such crimes, President Ram Nath Kovind, on April 22, promulgated the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, for effective deterrence against the commission of rape.

The ordinance seeks the death penalty for the rapists of girls below 12 years of age and stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape particularly of girls below 16 years, thereby strengthening the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

