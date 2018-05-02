Home Nation

No breach into Aadhaar database, clarifies UIDAI

The UIDAI has clarified regarding media report about the alleged data breach from a website aadhaar.epfoservices.com.

Published: 02nd May 2018

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday said there is absolutely no breach into Aadhaar database from its servers.

In a statement, the UIDAI said that the said website does not belong to it in any manner whatsoever.

"The said website does not belong to UIDAI in any manner whatsoever. This matter does not pertain at all to any Aadhaar data breach from UIDAI servers. There is absolutely no breach into Aadhaar database of UIDAI. Aadhaar data remains safe and secure," the UIDAI statement said.

A newspaper had reported that confidential data of formal sector employees enrolled under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have been stolen by hackers, forcing it to temporarily shut the Aadhaar-seeding portal. (ANI)

