One killed, four hurt in encounter between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

By PTI

SRINAGAR: One person was killed and four others were injured during clashes with security forces who were engaged in an encounter with militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said today.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam village of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, the official said.

He said a gunfight broke out between the ultras and the security forces, which was going on when the reports last came in.

Meanwhile, a group of youngsters assembled near the encounter site and started pelting stones at the security forces, the official said.

He said five people were injured when the security forces opened fire to chase away the stone pelters.

One of the injured, 17-year-old Umar Kumhar, later succumbed to injuries, he added.

Locals, however, claimed that more than a dozen youngsters were injured in the security forces action.