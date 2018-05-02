Home Nation

One killed, four hurt in encounter between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam village of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, the official said.

Published: 02nd May 2018 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

In this file photo, army personnel taking positions in an orchard field during a crackdown at a village in Shopian district in South Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: One person was killed and four others were injured during clashes with security forces who were engaged in an encounter with militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said today.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam village of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, the official said.

He said a gunfight broke out between the ultras and the security forces, which was going on when the reports last came in.

Meanwhile, a group of youngsters assembled near the encounter site and started pelting stones at the security forces, the official said.

He said five people were injured when the security forces opened fire to chase away the stone pelters.

One of the injured, 17-year-old Umar Kumhar, later succumbed to injuries, he added.

Locals, however, claimed that more than a dozen youngsters were injured in the security forces action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Kasauli firing: Himachal Police announce reward of Rs One Lakh on accused Vijay Singh, Himachal government orders inquiry

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Bihar IPS officer fires in air, another dances on street at farewell parties; government cancels transfer order, orders probe

CBI submits status report in Unnao rape case, seeks transfer of case to Lucknow

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity