Home Nation

PNB scam: CBI may soon file charge sheet against those arrested; probe against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choski still on

The probe against those absconding, such as Modi, Choksi, and their relatives, is still on, and the agency may take time to finalise their roles in the case, officials said.

Published: 02nd May 2018 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

PNB fraud case

A file image of security guards standing inside a Nirav Modi showroom during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI may soon file a charge sheet against those arrested in the over Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam, which allegedly involves billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, officials said.

The agency has to file the charge sheet within 90 days of the arrest of those accused in the case, the officials said, adding that the CBI is likely to meet the deadline.

READ | Over 23,000 bank fraud cases involving Rs 1 lakh crore in five years: RBI

The probe against those absconding, such as Modi, Choksi, and their relatives, is still on, and the agency may take time to finalise their roles in the case, they said.

The probe is vast but the roles of those arrested may be summed up in the charge sheet, the officials said.

The agency has arrested PNB officials and top honchos of the firms of Choksi and Modi in connection with the scam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PNB Fraud case Mehul Choksi Nirav Modi
More from this section

Rejecting Justice Joseph's elevation not linked with his Uttarakhand ruling: Ravi Shankar Prasad

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Cabinet approves plan to bring 11 agricultural schemes under one umbrella to double farmers' income

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity