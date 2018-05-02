PNB scam: CBI may soon file charge sheet against those arrested; probe against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choski still on

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI may soon file a charge sheet against those arrested in the over Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam, which allegedly involves billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, officials said.

The agency has to file the charge sheet within 90 days of the arrest of those accused in the case, the officials said, adding that the CBI is likely to meet the deadline.

READ | Over 23,000 bank fraud cases involving Rs 1 lakh crore in five years: RBI

The probe against those absconding, such as Modi, Choksi, and their relatives, is still on, and the agency may take time to finalise their roles in the case, they said.

The probe is vast but the roles of those arrested may be summed up in the charge sheet, the officials said.

The agency has arrested PNB officials and top honchos of the firms of Choksi and Modi in connection with the scam.