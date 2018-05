By PTI

LUDHIANA: The death toll in the gas cylinder blast here has climbed to seven after another critically injured person succumbed to injuries.

ACP Dharm Pal ( South ) said that Ashok Kumar (45), who was critically injured in the blast that took place on Thursday, passed away today at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Five more seriously injured victims are being treated in different hospitals here.

On Thursday, a gas cylinder exploded at a residence in Samrat Colony of Giaspura area of Ludhiana in which 34 persons received burn injuries.

The cylinder exploded at the residence of Ashok Kumar Yadav (58), who is admitted at CMCH here with 70 per cent burns.

His wife Sunita (40) and son Raj (13) died in the incident.

The couple's two daughters Kajal and Pooja are also undergoing treatment at CMCH and both were stated to be critical.