Home Nation

Satyajit Ray's 97th birth anniversary celebrated with fanfare in Kolkata

Numerous admirers and fans of Satyajit Ray gathered at his Bishop Lefroy Road residence here on Wednesday to pay tribute to the legendary filmmaker on occasion of his 97th birth anniversary.

Published: 02nd May 2018 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian filmmakers of the 20th centure, Satyajit Ray was born on 2 May 1921. (Express Archives)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Numerous admirers and fans of Satyajit Ray gathered at his Bishop Lefroy Road residence here on Wednesday to pay tribute to the legendary filmmaker on occasion of his 97th birth anniversary.

According to Ray's son Sandip Ray, the excitement among the film enthusiasts and youngsters to get a glimpse of the collection of works by the Academy Award winning director was remarkable, like every year.

"It is a huge thing. People have started coming since early morning. I really have no idea to what extent this trend will rise as every year the footfall is increasing.

"Not just that this visits started as early as 7 a.m.... it will go past midnight," he added.

Besides being an eminent filmmaker known for classics like "The Apu Trilogy: Pather Panchali, Aparajito, Apur Sansar", "Charulata", "Teen Kanya", "Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne" and many others, Ray was also a remarkable screenwriter, calligrapher, music composer and author, most notably of the Feluda mystery series.

IN PICTURES | Remembering Satyajit Ray on his 97th birth anniversary

With supernatural elements having been a part and parcel of Ray's works, Sandip Ray denied his father believed in ghosts. "No, I don't think he believed in ghosts but he enjoyed reading and writing about them.

"His horror film 'Monihara' deserves a special mention, as when I watched it for the first time I literally shivered," he said.

"Then his work 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' is another milestone in horror films. He has also written horror stories and his library is also filled with such books.

"My father was an open-minded person and be it occult or paranormal activities, he had interest in varied topics. His wide interests are reflected in all of his works," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Satyajit Ray Bishop Lefroy Road Sandip Ray Pather Panchali
More from this section

Nobody is untouchable for proposed Federal Front, says K Chandrasekhar Rao after meeting Akhilesh Yadav

Gujarat: Karamsad agitators end fast after JNNURM assurance from BJP

Violence at Aligarh Muslim University over Mohammad Ali Jinnah's portrait

Violence at Aligarh Muslim University over Mohammad Ali Jinnah's portrait

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity