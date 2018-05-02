Supreme Court Collegium defers decision on Justice K M Joseph's elevation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Wednesday has deferred its decision on elevation of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice, Justice K M Joseph to the apex court.

The minutes of the collegium meeting states, “To reconsider the case of Mr Justice K M Joseph, pursuant to letters dates April 26 and 30 received from Ministry of Law and Justice, government of India and also to consider the names of Judges from Calcutta, Rajasthan and Telangana & Andhra Pradesh High Courts for elevation as judges of the supreme court in view of the concept of fair representation. Deferred.”

The collegium has not decided on the future date for the meeting.

Last week, the government had sent the name of Justice K M Joseph to the collegium for reconsideration while giving a go ahead to the name of senior advocate Indu Malhotra elevation as supreme court judge. Both the names were sent by collegium in January this year recommending their elevation.

Justice Joseph's name was recommended along with the senior advocate Indu Malhotra on January 10 for their elevation as apex court judges.

The government had on April 26 declined to accept the recommendation of the Collegium and asked it to reconsider his name.

Malhotra was sworn in as the judge of the apex court on April 27.

Justice K M Joseph, who had headed the bench that had quashed the Narendra Modi government's decision to impose President's rule in the Congress-ruled hill state in 2016, was not considered to be elevated as a Supreme Court judge by the Centre which said the proposal was not in accordance with the top court's parameters and there was adequate representation of Kerala in the higher judiciary from where he hails.

(with PTI inputs)