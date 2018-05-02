Home Nation

Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of Subramanian Swamy's plea in Ayodhya case

It was not the first time that Swamy had pleaded the SC for a direction to allow him to do puja at the disputed site.

Published: 02nd May 2018 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader and MP Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to give an urgent hearing to a mentioning by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, seeking a direction to perform puja at the disputed site at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Swamy mentioned the matter before a bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, who told the former, "Come to the apex court in July, we will see what can we do."

It was not the first time that Swamy had pleaded the SC for a direction to allow him to do puja at the disputed site.

Last week, the BJP leader sought an urgent listing of his plea for the enforcement of fundamental right to worship at the site, which was rejected by the apex court.

The top court is hearing a total of 14 appeals filed against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad High Court in four civil suits. They challenge the Allahabad High Court verdict that mandated a three-way division of the disputed 2.77-acre site.

The Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is a century-old point of a tussle between Hindus and Muslims.

The mosque was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya. The country witnessed massive riots in which over 2,000 people were killed and left hundreds injured. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Bharatiya Janata Party Subramanian Swamy Ayodhya case
More from this section

Cauvery issue: Centre seeks two-week extension to draft scheme

CBI submits status report in Unnao rape case

money, currency, freud

Over 23,000 bank fraud cases involving Rs 1 lakh crore in five years: RBI

IPL2018
Videos
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during Karnataka election campaign rally at Chamarajanagar on Tuesday. | PTI
Due to Karnataka govt’s apathy, farmers have not received benefit of 'Fasal Bima Yojna': PM Modi
Gallery
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title