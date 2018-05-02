Home Nation

Third Front formation: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav meets Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Stating that no name has been given to the proposed alliance, KCR said any party could join it, if it agrees with the national agenda, which will be announced in one-and-a-half to two months.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav exchanges memorabilia with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at latter's residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | PTI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's effort to unite regional parties across the country has got a big boost with Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav fully backing the former's attempts to stitch in an alternative at the national level.

However, both the leaders gave different signals on the ultimate goal of the proposed front. Proving this, while Akhilesh dropped hints that the Front is aimed at defeating the BJP, TS Chief Minister said the Front is not being formed for 2019 polls. Further, Rao, popularly known as KCR, announced that nobody (no political party) is untouchable to them in forming a Front to bring in a "qualitative change in the country," while Akhilesh asserted that regional parties only can checkmate the BJP government at the Centre. 

"BJP has promised a long of list of things for the country and various States including UP, Bihar and Telangana. But, it has not honoured any of its promises. I am backing the efforts of CM Rao to form an alternative Front at national level to give a new direction to the country. The proposed Front is not a political one. Its a formation of progressive leaders like CM Rao, who have done exemplary work," the SP leader remarked. 

Akhilesh Yadav, who came to Hyderabad all the way from Lucknow on Wednesday afternoon to meet the Telangana Chief Minister, had an almost three-hour-long meeting with the latter at Pragathi Bhavan here on the proposed Front. Later, the two leaders together addressed media. 

UP ex-CM said he was fully backing the efforts of Rao to unite regional parties across the country to bring in a qualitative change at national level. However, the SP leader parried a question on whether Congress Party would align with the Front.

"Its not appropriate to say as to which party will be with us and which party will not be," the young leader replied. Then, Chief Minister KCR said they will join hands with whoever comes to sail with them to improve the lives of people in the country.

"Nobody is untouchable to us. Our options are open," KCR announced.

"Our aim is not to decide who should be the Prime Minister or who should not be. Our aim so to bring in a change at national level for the betterment of the country. Ultimately, the driving force of the proposed Front will be its agenda to bring in a qualitative change by improving the lives of farmers and others," KCR said.

However, the TS CM made it clear that his efforts to unite regional parties have nothing to do with the 2019 polls.

"Our aim is to unify various like-minded political parties to bring in a change in the country. Both Akhilesh and myself had been holding discussions in this regard over the phone, till the other day, and today we had face to face confabulations on how to forge ahead and how to carry forward this agenda," the TS Chief Minister disclosed. 

KCR made it clear that the proposed formation is not a political Front as being thought by media. "Our country should grow in a different manner like China, Japan, South Korea and Singapore to bring in a qualitative change in the lives of farmers and other sections of people of the society. Akhilesh told me that he would stand by this ideology," he added.

Stating that the TS CM is trying to unite various regional parties, Akhilesh said he was very much happy that his party was joining forces with the TS CM to bring in a change in the country.

"SP is extending its support to the TS CM, who is making efforts to show new direction to the country to improve the lives of farmers, the poor and others. We have (SP) defeated BJP in two Lok Sabha seats in UP represented by CM and Deputy CM respectively. Thus, we made a good beginning in UP."  

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav arrived at Begumpet Airport here in a special flight from Lucknow. IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and several TRS MLAs accorded a grand welcome to the SP leader at the airport.

Later, KCR along with KTR hosted lunch to Akhilesh. Then, KCR explained to the SP leader about his vision to get more powers to States from Centre, by uniting all regional parties.

For Graphic:

One Front.. Two answers:

"As previous governments have failed to address the problems being faced people, now regional parties are forming a Front to improve living standards of people. Its not appropriate to say as to which party will be with us and which party will not be," - Akhilesh Yadav's reply on whether Congress Party will be included in the proposed Front. 

"We will join hands with whoever comes to sail with the Front to improve the lives of people in the country. Nobody is untouchable to us. Our options are open," -CM KCR.

