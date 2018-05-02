Home Nation

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb visits storm-affected areas of state

All affected people were given Rs 5000 in advance. People whose houses were completely damaged due to the storm will be given Rs 95,000 each.

Published: 02nd May 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. (File | PTI)

By ANI

AGARTALA (TRIPURA): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb yesterday visited the storm-affected areas of Chanmari in the outskirts of capital Agartala where hundreds of houses have been badly damaged.

On Monday, the storm had lashed several parts of the state. The Chief Minister along with local MLA Dr Dilip Das and other administrative officials including DM West Tripura district Dr Milind Ramteke visited the affected houses, took note of the damage and interacted with the victims on their problems.

Deb promised all support to the affected families including financial, food, water and medical. All affected people were given Rs 5000 in advance. People whose houses were completely damaged due to the storm will be given Rs 95,000 each.

The affected families also expressed their satisfaction over the prompt action of the administration and especially the Chief Minister visiting their area to know about their problems.

Dharani Das, whose house was completely damaged, told ANI, "Due to cyclone my entire house including the main room and kitchen has been totally damaged. All nearby houses were affected by the storm and just behind my house a house was destroyed. The wall had fallen on me and I have cut marks. The Chief Minister visited the area and promised to help us. We've got Rs 5000 in advance and they shall give a total of Rs 95,000 which will benefit us." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Chanmari Storm
More from this section

Himachal Pradesh villages in grip of massive water crisis

Stop Rape

Minor raped for two years in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

14 out of world's 20 most polluted cities in India: WHO

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today