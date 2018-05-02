Home Nation

Violence at Aligarh Muslim University over Mohammad Ali Jinnah's portrait

Earlier, members of a right-wing organisation had briefly clashed with Aligarh Muslim University students and entered the campus.

Published: 02nd May 2018 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Violence at Aligarh Muslim University over Mohammad Ali Jinnah's portrait

The protesters were agitated over the portrait of the Pakistan founder which a local BJP MP wanted removed. | ANI

By PTI

ALIGARH: Police today lobbed teargas shells to disperse AMU students demanding the arrest of protesters who had barged into the campus, shouting slogans over a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah which hangs at the student union office.

District magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said two two youths were injured in the police action.

Earlier, members of a right-wing organisation had briefly clashed with Aligarh Muslim University students and entered the campus.

They were then taken away to a police station from where they were later "rescued" by other protesters, AMU student union members said.

The protesters were agitated over the portrait of the Pakistan founder which a local BJP MP wanted removed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Nobody is untouchable for proposed Federal Front, says K Chandrasekhar Rao after meeting Akhilesh Yadav

Satyajit Ray's 97th birth anniversary celebrated with fanfare in Kolkata

Gujarat: Karamsad agitators end fast after JNNURM assurance from BJP

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity