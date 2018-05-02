We should convince farmers on need for government sensitive to their issues: PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing his efforts to woo voters in Karnataka ahead of May 12 polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked his party’s Kisan Morcha members to visit every farmer in the state and explain to them about the initiatives taken by his government.

Interacting with the Kisan Morcha members over video conferencing from the national capital, the PM said, his government is committed to ensure that farmers income is doubled by 2022 and having BS Yeddyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka would certainly help to achieve that.

Accusing the Congress government in Karnataka of offering only lip sympathy to farmers and not helping them even during drought, Modi said “ I have been told that when a lake had dried up, it was given to a builder. The Congress only mislead farmers.” He, however, did not name the lake that was handed over to a builder. He also accused the state government of not showing keen interest in helping farmers avail the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

During his interaction that lasted for nearly 30 minutes, the PM listed out his government’s initiatives in agriculture, irrigation and allied sectors. “Our government vision to double farmers income is not isolated, but we have integrated and holistic approach. We have to convince farmers in Karnataka that we need a government that understands their problems and take time-bound measures to help them,” he added.

Determined to wrest Karnataka from Congress, the BJP is making all out efforts to woo voters in the state. On Tuesday, Modi had addressed three rallies in different parts of the state and again on Thursday he will be visiting Karnataka. He is scheduled to address party rallies in Kalaburgi, Ballari and Bangaluru.