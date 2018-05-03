Home Nation

Bihar: 27 killed as fire breaks out in bus after accident

At least 27 people were killed in Bihar's Motihari town after the bus in which they were travelling in caught fire as it overturned.

Published: 03rd May 2018 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

blast, vijesh, bomb, explosion, pottunna padam

Image used for representational purpose.

By ANI

MOTIHARI: At least 27 people were killed in Bihar's Motihari town after the bus in which they were travelling in caught fire as it overturned.

The death toll is expected to rise in the incident.

More details are awaited.

27 people dead Motihari bus accident

