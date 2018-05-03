Home Nation

CBI books journalist for giving false information to access 'sensitive' areas 

The CBI has booked senior journalist Upender Rai along with an official of Air One Aviation Pvt Ltd for allegedly giving false information.

Published: 03rd May 2018 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has booked senior journalist Upender Rai along with an official of Air One Aviation Pvt Ltd for allegedly giving false information to access "highly sensitive" areas of national importance and entering into dubious financial transactions, officials said today.

The scribe associated with many well-known media outlets has been booked along with Prasun Roy, CSO of Air One Aviation Pvt Ltd, they said.

It is alleged that the duo gave false information for obtaining access to highly sensitive areas like airports and entering into dubious financial transactions, the officials said.

The investigative agency is carrying out searches at eight locations in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow and Mumbai in this regard.

Several persons related to the case are being examined by the agency, the officials added.

