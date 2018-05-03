Home Nation

Centre to strengthen connectivity to Gaya and Bodhgaya

The Centre will strengthen air, train and road connectivity to Bodhgaya and Gaya in Bihar to attract more tourists.

GAYA: The Centre will strengthen air, train and road connectivity to Bodhgaya and Gaya in Bihar to attract more tourists, Union Tourism Secretary Rashmi Verma said.

The central government official made the statement during a high level meeting to review the development of tourism sector in the state with senior officials here yesterday.

"The central government is committed to bring Bodhgaya and Gaya on international tourist map for which air, train and road connectivity are needed to be strengthened further to attract more tourists," Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) member Arvind Kumar Singh quoted Verma as saying in the meeting.

Singh said that it was also discussed to increase the connectivity of Gaya with other airports such as Kolkata and southern states.

Besides, train services from Gaya to other cities of southern part should be expanded, he said adding that the Gaya-Patna road (NH-83) should also be repaired.

The union secretary asked Bihar tourism secretary to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the development of other tourist spots at Bodhgaya and Gaya, Singh said.

The Hotel Association raised the issue of several Baudh Mahaviras being engaged in hotel business and demanded that the state government impose professional tax after identifying such Mahaviras, Singh said.

The union secretary expressed displeasure over the filth around the Vishnupad temple premises and asked the officials concerned to launch a sanitation drive, he said.

