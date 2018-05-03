Chhattisgarh: 18 students of Naxal-affected Dantewada clear JEE Main

By ANI

DANTEWADA: 18 students hailing from the naxal-affected Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh cleared Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2018.

"It's our dream to get into IITs or NITs. We feel very happy. We are preparing for Advanced and are determined to perform well," a student said.

Collector Saurabh Kumar said, "18 children cleared the examination of JEE Mains. It's a moment of great happiness for us. Efforts are that children sit for JEE Advance with full preparations."

On April 30, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official results portal declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains result of Paper I and formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE).

Out of 11, 35,084 students who registered this year for the examination, a total of 2, 31,024 have qualified.

The offline paper was conducted on April 8, while the online examination was conducted on April 15 and 16.

Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Andhra Pradesh was declared the topper, KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli, also from the same state, bagged the second position while the third rank was secured by Rajasthan's Parth Laturia.

JEE Advanced exam will be held on May 20.