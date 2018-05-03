Congress-NCP declare pre-poll pact for legislative council elections

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A day after the BJP and the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party reached poll pact on Thursday, the last day of filing nominations for the six seats of state legislative council. Just like the BJP-Shiv Sena the Congress and NCP decided to contest three seats each.

In the rapid developments throughout the day, the Congress decided to give up its sitting seat in Osmanabad-Latur-Beed local bodies constituency to save the alliance. The Congress also agreed to contest the Palghar Lok Sabha by-election and leave the Bhadara-Gondia seat for the NCP.

In a meeting held today both the Congress and the NCP agreed to the 50-50 formula. While the Congress will contest Amarawati, Chandrapur and Parbhani-Hingoli seats, the NCP kept Konkan, Nashik and Beed-Osmanabad-Latur. The Congress will fight against BJP candidates in Amarawai and Chandrapur and against Shiv Sena candidate in Parbhani-Hingoli.

As was expected the BJP has fielded MoS Pravin Pote from Amarawati again, state BJP general secretary Ramdas Ambatkar is being fielded from Chandrapur instead of Mitesh Bhangadia and former NCP minister Suresh Dhas has been fielded from Beed-Latur-Osmanabad constituency.