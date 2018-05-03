Home Nation

Congress slams CM Yogi Adityanath for campaigning in Karnataka after dust storm hits Uttar Pradesh 

The swipe at him follows the death of as many as 45 persons in the high-intensity dust storm that hit the state overnight.

Published: 03rd May 2018 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress today took a dig at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka even when people of his state were reeling under the impact of the severe dust storm that has left many dead.

"Even if people of Uttar Pradesh are suffering, I am busy culling out 'jumlas' (gimmicks) in Karnataka elections -- Adityanath, missing chief minister, Uttar Pradesh," tweeted Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala.

The swipe at him follows the death of as many as 45 persons in the high-intensity dust storm that hit the state overnight.

Adityanath is scheduled to address election rallies in Karnataka today and tomorrow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Congress Karnataka polls dust storm

Comments

More from this section

Death of officer in Kasauli due to non-implementation of laws, says Supreme Court

aadhaar, adhar, adhaar,

Delinking of Aadhaar an interim measure: Centre tells SC

Maoist-AP

Home Ministry asks 10 Naxal-hit states to expedite development projects 

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity