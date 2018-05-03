Congress slams CM Yogi Adityanath for campaigning in Karnataka after dust storm hits Uttar Pradesh 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress today took a dig at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka even when people of his state were reeling under the impact of the severe dust storm that has left many dead.

"Even if people of Uttar Pradesh are suffering, I am busy culling out 'jumlas' (gimmicks) in Karnataka elections -- Adityanath, missing chief minister, Uttar Pradesh," tweeted Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala.

The swipe at him follows the death of as many as 45 persons in the high-intensity dust storm that hit the state overnight.

Adityanath is scheduled to address election rallies in Karnataka today and tomorrow.