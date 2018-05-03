Home Nation

Congress too supports JMM in Jharkhand by-election

By IANS

RANCHI: The JMM got a shot in the arm on Thursday for the May 28 by-elections to Gomia and Silli Assembly segments in Jharkhand as the Congress also extended support to it.

Except for the Congress, all other opposition parties had earlier agreed to support the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Congress state unit President Ajay Kumar on Thursday finally announced the party's support to the JMM at a press conference here.

Leaders of opposition parties met at the residence of former Chief Minister and JMM Executive President Hemant Soren on Wednesday night on the issue.

Both seats fell vacant after JMM legislators Yogendra Mahto (Gomia) and Amit Mahto (Silli) were disqualified after they were awarded two-year imprisonment in different cases. The JMM is likely to field the wives of both the ex-legislators.

The last date for filing of nominations is May 10. Vote count will take place on May 31.

On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party decided to leave Silli for the AJSU and fight the Gomia seat. The next day, however, its alliance partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) announced party President Sudesh Mahto's name from Silli and Lambodar Mahto from Gomia.

BJP state unit President met Sudesh Mahto two days ago and tried to persuade him not to field an AJSU candidate from Gomia. Sudesh Mahto, however, did not relent.

