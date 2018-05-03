Home Nation

Delinking of Aadhaar an interim measure: Centre tells SC

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that delinking of Aadhaar as a sole identity proof for getting a SIM card was an interim measure.

By IANS

It will continue to be in place till the pronouncement of the verdict by the apex court on petitions challenging the validity of the Aadhaar Act.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal was responding to a five judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra after he was asked about reports of Aadhaar not being the sole identity proof for getting a SIM card.

Venugopal told the bench that besides Aadhaar, other identity proof have been included as an interim arrangement in pursuance to the court's earlier order and this would remain so till the judgment was pronounced.

The Attorney General referred to Page-two of the government order which says that delinking with Aadhaar was interim measure till the verdict.

