Dust storm wreaks havoc in three Rajasthan districts, toll climbs to 27

By PTI

JAIPUR: At least 27 people were killed and nearly 100 injured as a high-intensity squall followed by thundershowers hit parts of Rajasthan overnight, leaving a trail of destruction.

Houses collapsed and electricity poles and trees were uprooted as the severe dust storm swept the Matysya region.

"So far, 27 people have died due to the disaster, including 12 in Bharatpur, 10 in Dholpur and 5 in Alwar.

The squall was reported mainly in three districts," Secretary, Disaster Management and Relief, Hemant Kumar Gera told PTI.

Two of those killed in Dholpur were from Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

He said nearly 100 were injured in the disaster.

20 were injured in Alwar, 32 in Bharatpur and 50 in Dholpur respectively.

"A few are undergoing primary treatment while others were discharged. One critical patient from Dholpur was referred to Jaipur," he said.

A detailed report of the disaster is awaited even as relief and rescue teams have been pressed into service to clear debris and restore power supply, he said.

Gera said contigency funds have been released to the respective district administration.

He said Rs 4 lakh will be given to family members of deceased, Rs 2 lakh to persons sustaining 60 per cent injuries and Rs 60,000 to people with 40 to 50 per cent injuries.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed grief over the calamity and said authorities concerned in the districts have been directed to ensure all possible help to victims.

"Condolence for families who lost their loved ones," she said on Twitter.

In view of the calamity, Congress National General Secretary Ashok Gehlot cancelled his birthday celebrations at his official residence in Jaipur.

"We are extremely grieved at the loss of lives in the state and stand with the victims in this hour of tragedy. I cancel all celebrations at my residence today.

Blood donation camps and Janhit programs can be continued by organisers," he said.