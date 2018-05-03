Home Nation

Home Ministry asks 10 Naxal-hit states to expedite development projects 

The central government is pursuing the dual policy of police offensives and development initiatives to tackle the Maoist menace.

Published: 03rd May 2018 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Maoist-AP

The 10 Naxal-hit states include Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. (Express File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Home Ministry has asked 10 Naxal-hit states to expedite development projects in Left Wing Extremism affected areas after the Environment Ministry relaxed its guidelines, officials said today.

In his letter to chief secretaries of 10 Maoist-hit states, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba said all development projects, including construction of roads, bridges, installation of telephone towers, must be expedited as the Union Environment Ministry has relaxed rules and regulations in this regard.

An inter-ministerial meeting, held recently under the chairmanship of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, has empowered state governments to give environmental clearance of up to 40 hectares of forest land in LWE-hit areas for carrying out development works, the home ministry official said.

Relevant guidelines were issued by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, another official said.

The 10 Naxal-hit states include Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The development projects in Naxal-affected areas include public infrastructure like construction of roads, bridges, mobile towers, school buildings, anganwadi centres, primary health centers, drinking water supply, village roads, electric lights in public places such as PHCs and schools, etc.

The central government is pursuing the dual policy of police offensives and development initiatives to tackle the Maoist menace.

The central government provides Rs 1,000 crore every year as 100 per cent grant to 35 LWE-affected districts under the Integrated Action Plan (IAP).

The utilisation of the fund is decided by a committee headed by the district collector and comprising the superintendent of police and forest officer.

The district-level committee has flexibility to spend the amount on development schemes of their choice based on the need of the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
development projects  Naxal-hit states

Comments

More from this section

Death of officer in Kasauli due to non-implementation of laws, says Supreme Court

aadhaar, adhar, adhaar,

Delinking of Aadhaar an interim measure: Centre tells SC

Congress slams CM Yogi Adityanath for campaigning in Karnataka after dust storm hits Uttar Pradesh 

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity