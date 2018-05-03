Home Nation

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq stops short of condemning stone-pelting on school bus in J-K

Mirwaiz today called the stone-pelting incident on a school bus in Shopian district "hooliganism" but stopped short of condemning the attack in which a Class 2 student was injured.

Published: 03rd May 2018 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 12:13 AM

Moderate separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. (PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq today called the stone-pelting incident on a school bus in Shopian district "hooliganism" but stopped short of condemning the attack in which a Class 2 student was injured.

"The stone-throwing incident in Shopian on a school bus is quite disturbing and one fails to understand why a school bus carrying children was targeted," he said in a statement.

He said those who indulge in "such hooliganism" should realise that these actions "tarnish our movement and provide an opportunity to our adversary to defame it".

He said it is the duty of each Kashmiri to "safeguard the people's movement for which immense sacrifices are being given and do no such thing that will be detrimental to it in any way".

Miscreants hurled stones at a school bus carrying nearly 35 students at Zavoora in Shopian district this morning.

A Class 2 student suffered head injuries in the attack.

