Home Nation

India objects to Pakistan raising Kashmir issue at UN's Committee on Information

India has strongly objected to Pakistan's attempt to rake up the issue of alleged human rights violations in Kashmir at the UN's Committee on Information.

Published: 03rd May 2018 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

India and Pakistan flags. Image for representational purpose only.

By UNI

UNITED NATIONS: India has strongly objected to Pakistan's attempt to rake up the issue of alleged human rights violations in Kashmir at the UN's Committee on Information.

India said it was irrelevant to the work of the panel.

Pakistan's delegate Masood Anwar, addressing a session of Committee on Information on Wednesday, raised the issue of Kashmir alleging that human rights violations were taking place against the people of Kashmir.

He said the UN's Department of Public Information (DPI) can play an important role in defusing tensions and promoting interfaith harmony.

"Human rights violations in particular are a matter of serious concern to the international community," he said.

India strongly rejected Anwar's reference to Kashmir, saying his remarks are irrelevant to the work of the Committee.

"We have seen another attempt here today to make reference to issues extraneous to the agenda of the Committee.

We completely reject these remarks as they have no relevance to the work of the Committee," S Srinivas Prasad, Minister in the Indian Mission to the UN, said during the session.

In his statement, Prasad said India supports the DPI's work on counter-terrorism.

"India is opposed to all forms of terrorism and believes that effective cooperation among countries is necessary to combat the threat," he said.

He referred to the production of the documentary 'Surviving Terrorism: Victim's voices' on the survivors of the Norway terror attack of 2011, saying civilians affected by terrorism is an "untold story" and hoped that the DPI will pick up more such stories from terrorist violence affected countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan human rights violations Kashmir

Comments

More from this section

Death of officer in Kasauli due to non-implementation of laws, says Supreme Court

aadhaar, adhar, adhaar,

Delinking of Aadhaar an interim measure: Centre tells SC

Maoist-AP

Home Ministry asks 10 Naxal-hit states to expedite development projects 

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity