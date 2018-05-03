India objects to Pakistan raising Kashmir issue at UN's Committee on Information

By UNI

UNITED NATIONS: India has strongly objected to Pakistan's attempt to rake up the issue of alleged human rights violations in Kashmir at the UN's Committee on Information.

India said it was irrelevant to the work of the panel.

Pakistan's delegate Masood Anwar, addressing a session of Committee on Information on Wednesday, raised the issue of Kashmir alleging that human rights violations were taking place against the people of Kashmir.

He said the UN's Department of Public Information (DPI) can play an important role in defusing tensions and promoting interfaith harmony.

"Human rights violations in particular are a matter of serious concern to the international community," he said.

India strongly rejected Anwar's reference to Kashmir, saying his remarks are irrelevant to the work of the Committee.

"We have seen another attempt here today to make reference to issues extraneous to the agenda of the Committee.

We completely reject these remarks as they have no relevance to the work of the Committee," S Srinivas Prasad, Minister in the Indian Mission to the UN, said during the session.

In his statement, Prasad said India supports the DPI's work on counter-terrorism.

"India is opposed to all forms of terrorism and believes that effective cooperation among countries is necessary to combat the threat," he said.

He referred to the production of the documentary 'Surviving Terrorism: Victim's voices' on the survivors of the Norway terror attack of 2011, saying civilians affected by terrorism is an "untold story" and hoped that the DPI will pick up more such stories from terrorist violence affected countries.