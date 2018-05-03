Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir government terminates AAG for 'lackadaisical approach' 

The Court has given a number of opportunities to the AAG to file the objections to the bail application filed by the accused in a case titled Mohammad Shafi Sheikh versus State of J&K.

By PTI

JAMMU: Taking cognizance of "lackadaisical approach" towards sensitive cases pending in Jammu and Kashmir High Court, the PDP-BJP government has terminated the services of Additional Advocate General (AAG) M A Beigh, an official spokesman said here today.

Taking cognizance of the strictures passed against the state government by the court for failing to file the objections to the bail application of accused of alleged kidnapping and raping of a nine-year-old girl, Law Minister, Syed Basharat Ahmad Bukhari has ordered termination of services of the AAG Beigh.

On state failing to file the objections to the bail application, Justice M K Hanjura in his judgment on April 24 termed the attitude of the state as "lackadaisical, inattentive, and indolent".

"A battery of lawyers has been engaged by the state to conduct and handle the matters in which the state is a party but one gets dismayed to see that even in cases involving horrifying and serious crimes the approach of the state is abject, dismal and desolate," the Judge said.

The Minister has issued strict instructions to the Law officers to ensure that no case against the state government goes uncontested.

He also enjoined upon them to process the serious and sensitive cases in a total responsible and speedy manner so that justice is ensured to everyone, the spokesman said.

"The case being very sensitive and the offences having been committed against the minor girl cannot be ignored, asserted the Minister, saying that keeping in view of the totality of circumstances, the services of Beigh as Additional Advocate General have been terminated with immediate effect," the spokesman said.

