Journalist Upendra Rai held by CBI for alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy

Ankur Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the basis of source based information filed a case of cheating, criminal conspiracy and under Prevention of Corruption Act against senior journalist Upendra Rai and arrested him.

Rai who had worked as Editor in various media houses has been booked by the CBI along with a chief security officer (CSO) of Air One Aviation Prasun Roy, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) officials and other persons after he allegedly obtained Aerodome Entry Pass (AEP) on forged documents.

The CBI on Thursday conducted raids in eight locations in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Mumbai and questioned Rai, Roy and one another accused. According to the FIR accessed by The New Indian Express,

Rai allegedly submitted forged documents with the help of Prasun Roy and other accused to get access to all airports by getting the Aerodome Entry Pass (AEP).

CBI claimed that they have recovered a Press Information of Bureau card, valid AEP pass and other secret documents from Rai’s premise.

“Information was received from a reliable source that in 2017 Rai entered into a criminal conspiracy with Prasun Roy, the top management of Air One, unknown public servants of BCAS and private persons with an intent to obtain Government passes on the strength of false information for gaining access/entry to the restricted/secured/highly sensitive areas of national importance such as airports in India,” CBI said in its FIR.

Rai applied for AEP in January 2017 in the capacity of consultant of Air One, falsely showing himself as a permanent employee of Air One, the FIR said. His application was forwarded to the BCAS, responsible for the issuance of AEP which in-turn forwarded the said application to the Delhi International Airports Ltd (DIAL) without verifying the genuineness of the bonafide employee status of Rai.

The CBI has also alleged in its FIR that Rai and the company allegedly got involved in financial transactions in 2017 multiple times and purchased fleet of cars from that money.

“Source has also informed that for the year 2017, his bank accounts transactions, each above Rs 1 lakh, shows credit of total amount of Rs. 79 crore (approx) and for the same period, his bank accounts transactions, each above Rs. 1 lakh, reflect total of debit amount of Rs.78.51 crore (approx). Rai has allegedly purchased a fleet of cars out of the ill-gotten money. It is also learnt that he has received Rs 16 crore in one year from shell companies, for bribing/fixing cases in Income Tax and that he has received about Rs 6.5 crore from Sahara India in one year,” FIR says.

CBI has also named two persons Rahul Sharma and Sanjay Snehi who allegedly parked Rai’s money.