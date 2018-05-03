Kasauli firing: Mother of Vijay Singh who is accused of killing lady officer wants him to surrender

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

DHARAMPUR: The 73-year old Naryanni Devi mother of 54-year old Vijay Singh who had shot dead 51-year old lady assistant town and country planner Shail Bala Sharma two days back during a demolition drive in Kausali and Dharampur wants that her son should surrender to the police.

Singh who is working as additional private secretary in Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) and posted at Shimla was on leave for last three weeks. The state government had now placed him under suspension. The guest house which was run by him but was on the name of his mother Naryanni Devi.

Devi who was with her relatives, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren in the partially demolished building says, "Our life has been ruined. Iam still in shock, how could my son do this, as he loved his children so much on Tuesday he was planning to go to St Mary School where his three children study. Now their future is at stake.’’

"I know what he had done is not right and in first place it should have not happened at all. Now I fear he might not kill himself or anyone else. When my son left he told me that he might die so, I should take care of his children,’’ says the old woman.

While talking Devi gets angry on the town and country planning department and says, "We have the sanctioned map of this building and have been paying taxes to the government. This building did not

come up overnight, as we have been living here for decades. She (Shail Bala Sharma) did not listen to our version. Vijay was upset for few days and had been telling the authorities that he will pull down the illegal portion."

“We constructed this house in 2000 and later converted it into a guest house later. Since then the town and country planning department did not say that anything, now they said it is illegal. No one properly pleaded our case in the Supreme Court,” Devi said.

Singh’s wife was still in shock and was totally quiet and was staring at her children. Solan Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla says, "The search operation is on and we are hopeful of nab the accused

soon.”

Police sources said that the Singh’s family members were questioned and also the video of the incident recorded by officials of the town and country planning department was again played up for investigation. Also, the four policemen who were a part of the quick response team were questioned. As the members of the demolition team have alleged that the policemen present at the site fled after Singh shot at Sharma.

Meanwhile the demolition drive continued on Thursday amidst tight security. Meanwhile Congress has blamed the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party Government in the state for the deteriorating

law and order situation in the state. "Even after two days of the crime, the state has failed to fix responsibility on officials responsible for the lapses that led to the death of a government employee," Mukesh Agnihotri a state congress leader.