Home Nation

Maharashtra farmers distribute free milk for hike in base price

While farmers have demanded base rate of Rs 50 per litre for milk, the government has fixed the procurement price at Rs 27. 

Published: 03rd May 2018 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Farmers at various places across Maharashtra on Thursday distributed thousands of litres of milk free of cost to protest against the low base price of milk in the state.

While mineral water bottle costs Rs 20, the milk is hardly getting a rate if Rs 15 to 18 at the cooperatives and dearies. While farmers have demanded base rate of Rs 50 per litre for milk, the government has fixed the procurement price at Rs 27. 

"To protest the low rates farmers distributed milk free of cost at the collector's office in several districts today. The agitation will continue for about a week," said Dr Ajit Navle of the Kisan Sabha.

The protest adopted various forms at various places. While farmers from Lakhganga Village in Vaijapur tehsil of Aurangabad district distributed free milk to the entire village, in Shirdi farmers performed 'Milk Abhishek' to a stone which according to them represented the state government. In Parbhani farmers shouted slogans at the distrct collector's office and distributed free milk to people walking by them. 

Though the government has fixed the procurement price at Rs 27, none of the cooperatives are procuring the milk at the prescribed rate. The best rate that farmers get is around Rs 20-25. Hence the farmers have also demanded subsidy for milk producers just like that of Karnataka and Goa.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has warned that the cooperatives that won't procure milk at prescribed rates would be disbanded. Government is also trying to build one single brand of all the milk producers in the state. However, the cooperatives are not ready to even for that, the CM has said.

Minister for animal husbandry Mahadeo Jankar said that the government will take stern action if the cooperatives don't budge within a week. He also said that the government shall soon bring a legislation to make it compulsory to procure milk at the rates fixed by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section
Handcuffs

Kingpin of rotten meat racket arrested in Kolkata

UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar pushes for liquor ban, ready to join issue with CM Yogi Adityanath

pen, journalism, writing, exam, notebook, paper

JEE MAIN: Navodaya Vidyalaya students achieve a remarkable feat

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity