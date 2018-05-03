Home Nation

Major fire at ISRO research centre in Ahmedabad, none hurt 

A major fire broke out at a research facility located in the Space Application Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation this afternoon, officials said.

Published: 03rd May 2018 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A major fire broke out at a research facility located in the Space Application Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) here this afternoon, officials said.

Nobody was reported injured in the blaze, they added.

"A major fire broke out at the research centre inside the sprawling SAC campus in the Satellite area of the city this afternoon.

As many as 25 fire tenders have been pressed into service by the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES)," an AFES official said.

After being alerted about the incident, Additional Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt and other senior AFES officials rushed to the spot.

According to Bhatt, it would take a couple of hours to douse the flames completely.

"It will take another two hours to control the fire completely as thermocol sheets are still burning and emitting smoke.

However, the fire has been brought under control and no one was injured," he said.

Ahmedabad District Collector Vikrant Pandey, who was also on the spot, said the blaze had engulfed the research centre building, that stood isolated.

"The fire will not spread to other buildings on the premises," he added.

"All our teams are at the site and it will soon be brought under control," Pandey added.

The SAC is a major research centre of the ISRO in the city, where payloads for satellite launched by the country are prepared.

The centre was established by Vikram Sarabhai - the father of the Indian space programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ISRO fire Ahmedabad

Comments

More from this section

Data leak: India to continue probe despite Cambridge Analytica closure 

NGT raps Haryana over mining in Sonipat, appoints court commissioner 

Congress too supports JMM in Jharkhand by-election

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity