Home Nation

Make stand clear on quota for Marathas by May 18: Maratha Kranti Morcha to Maharashtra government

Vinod Patil, one of the representatives of the MKM, said the Maratha community's patience was being tested by the government and it cannot be guaranteed that the protests will remain silent.

Published: 03rd May 2018 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: A delegation of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) today urged the Maharashtra government to make its stand clear within a fortnight on the community's various demands, including reservation in jobs and education.

The delegation met state Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil here and discussed the issue with him.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Vinod Patil, one of the representatives of the MKM, said the Maratha community's patience was being tested by the government and it cannot be guaranteed that the protests will remain silent henceforth.

"We have not issued any threat or ultimatum to the government.

But "we are making a final request to it.

The government says decisions have been taken, but none of them have been implemented so far.

If the decisions don't reach the beneficiaries, what is the use?" he asked.

"We have asked the government to make its stand clear by May 18.

Silent morchas may not remain silent for a long time," he said.

According to him, the morcha representatives had submitted a list of 20 demands.

"The prominent demands include 50 per cent reservation in jobs and education, implementation of the capital punishment given to accused in the Kopardi rape case, amending the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to prevent its misuse," he said.

The Maratha community had started holding silent marches in parts of the state after the alleged rape and murder of a Maratha girl by Dalits at Kopardi village in Ahmednagar district in July 2016.

A silent morcha was held in Mumbai on August 9 last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maratha Kranti Morcha Maharashtra reservation

Comments

More from this section

Jinnah row: Uneasy calm prevails on AMU amid heavy security, students’ stir continues

Handcuffs

Kasauli firing: Hotelier accused of killing female officer arrested from Uttar Pradesh

Journalist Upendra Rai held by CBI after dubious transactions worth crores detected

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity