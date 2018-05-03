Home Nation

Man killed in clashes near encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir

A man was killed and many others were injured in clashes between security forces and a mob at an encounter site in Shopian district on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A man was killed and many others were injured in clashes between security forces and a mob at an encounter site in Shopian district on Wednesday.

DIG, South Kashmir, Amit Kumar told TNIE that police, CRPF and the Army launched a combing and search operation in Shopian after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there.

As the security personnel were laying siege, people chanting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans tried to reach the encounter site. On being stopped, they pelted stones on the cops, who then fired tear smoke shells, pellets and live ammunition to disperse the mob.

About a dozen men sustained injuries and a man identified as Umar Kumar succumbed to his injuries.
A police officer confirmed the death of the civilian and said the gunfight between the terrorists and security forces was still on.

Meanwhile, a boy identified as Liyaqat Ali was stabbed to death in Kathua district, where tension is prevailing after the rape and murder of minor nomad girl in January.

A police spokesman said, “Three accused Abhishek Sharma, Honey Khajuria and Pankas Sharma were arrested.” The spokesman said the murder was not a hate crime and “was outcome of an old rivalry”.
The murder of the Muslim youth is likely to further increase tension in Kathua.

