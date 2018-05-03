Manipur Class 12 Results 2018 results today at 4 PM

Imphal: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) will declare the results for the Higher Secondary examinations (class 12) today i.e. May 3, 2018 at 4 PM. This year the class 12 board results are being announced earlier than last year. In 2017, the Manipur Board class 12 result was announced in late May.

A total of 28,020 candidates appeared for the Manipur Class 12th exams this year which was conducted across 91 exam centres, out of which 20,323 belonged to science stream, 7,190 to arts stream and 507 to commerce stream.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

Steps to check your result:

Step 1: Visit: www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Click on the link which says Manipur Class 12 result 2018 or Manipur HSE Class 12 Results 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Your results will be displayed