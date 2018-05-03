Home Nation

Manipur Class 12 Results 2018 results today at 4 PM

Published: 03rd May 2018 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Imphal:  The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) will declare the results for the Higher Secondary examinations (class 12) today i.e. May 3, 2018 at 4 PM. This year the class 12 board results are being announced earlier than last year. In 2017, the Manipur Board class 12 result was announced in late May.

A total of 28,020 candidates appeared for the Manipur Class 12th exams this year which was conducted across 91 exam centres, out of which 20,323 belonged to science stream, 7,190 to arts stream and 507 to commerce stream.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha

Steps to check your result:

Step 1:  Visit: www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Click on the link which says Manipur Class 12 result 2018 or Manipur HSE Class 12 Results 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Your results will be displayed

Step 5: Download your result for future reference

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

IMD official warns of another dust storm in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

Supreme Court refuses to stay order on SC/ST law; says '100 per cent' in favour of protecting rights

Accelerate efforts to end rabies: WHO to India, South East Asian countries 

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity