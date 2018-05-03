Home Nation

Minor boys rape eight-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys in Tikaitnagar area here, police said today.

By PTI

BARABANKI:

The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was alone in her house and two boys aged 9 years and 13 years took her to a secluded place and raped her, they said.

After the victim's mother came to know about the incident, she lodged an FIR after which the two accused were detained.

SHO, Tikatinagar, KK Mishra said that the girl has been sent for medical examination.

A probe is on in the matter.

