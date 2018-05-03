National Investigation Agency quizzes Filipino ISIS operative in Manila

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has questioned a key woman ISIS operative in the Philippines who was ordering Indian cadres arrested by it to carry out terror and subversive activities in the country, the agency's spokesman said.

Giving details of the overseas investigations, the spokesman said that during the NIA's probe of ISIS-related cases registered in 2015 and 2016, it was found that three accused persons -- Mohd Naser (Tamil Nadu), Mohd Sirajuddin and Adnan Hasan (Karnataka) -- were in online contact with the woman identified as Karen Aisha Al Muslimah alias Karen Aisha Hamidon on platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram.

It further came on record that Karen was also in online contact with many other Indians.

The questioning of the three accused, who have been since named in a charge sheet, and data retrieved from the digital devices seized from them at the time of their arrest had revealed her name.

Karen is a resident of Barangay Ususan village of Taguig city in Manila using mobile numbers +639300183542 and +639165017304 and is one of the most active ISIS operatives based in Philippines between 2014 and December 2015, the agency said.

She was running different Facebook pages, WhatsApp groups and Telegram channels for motivating, radicalising and instigating her online associates from different countries including India to fight on behalf of ISIS in conflict zones, the spokesman said, adding she was also in telephonic contacts with many other Indian nationals.

In order to collect the evidence against the accused persons and ascertaining her role in the crime, requests under Letters Rogatory (LR), issued by the special courts of NIA, in Delhi and Jaipur were forwarded through proper channel to the competent judicial authority, Philippines, seeking legal assistance in the investigation.

She was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippines on October 11, 2017, and she has been charged for incitement to rebellion.

In pursuance of the LR, a two-member team of the NIA was in the Philippines from April 24 to 28 during which she was questioned at length.

Her questioning has resulted in confirmation of several facts revealed during the investigation and also provided significant leads about her associates in India, who were active online, to propagate the ideology of the ISIS and also about a few Indians residing abroad who have helped her financially, the spokesman said.

The leads obtained are being investigated, the spokesman added.

The NIA was now waiting for handing over of evidence through a legal channel by the Philippines so that the case against the arrested persons becomes stronger in the court, the spokesman said.