Home Nation

On National Film Awards eve, Smriti Irani in eye of presentation row

The 65th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, to take place Thursday, ran into controversy on Wednesday with many threatening a boycott after being told they would have to accept the awards fro

Published: 03rd May 2018 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani (File | PTI)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 65th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, to take place Thursday, ran into controversy on Wednesday with many threatening a boycott after being told they would have to accept the awards from Information & Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani instead of President Ram Nath Kovind.
Only a group of 11 award winners, among them the late Vinod Khanna and Sridevi, music composer A R Rahman and actor Riddhi Sen, will be presented their awards by Kovind in what was described as a “changed format” from this year.

Until now, it has always been the President who has given away the awards. In fact, this time, too, the letters and invitation cards state that “Ram Nath Kovind, honourable President, will present the awards.” But in an unprecedented decision, an official of the Directorate of Film Festival, during a rehearsal for Thursday, announced to the awardees that 107 winners would receive their awards from Irani, an awardee who took part in the rehearsal told TNIE.

After the rehearsal many awardees began protesting against the “betrayal.” They pointed out to the officials that the awards have always been given by the President. Many threatened to boycott the ceremony saying they would not receive their award from Irani. As things heated up, Irani was called to the rehearsal venue, where she was gheraoed by the angry award winners. High drama continued for almost 30 minutes. The minister claimed the format was changed at the behest of the President’s office, one of the awardees said. She tried to assure the protesting winners she would “convey their sentiments to the President”.

But her assurance has not fully satisfied the winners, who have decided to meet at 9am Thursday to decide if they should boycott.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Man killed in clashes near encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir

Jinnah portrait: AMU on boil as right-wingers, students clash

Ordinance to criminalise Triple Talaq in the making

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity