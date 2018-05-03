PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to Nepal

Home Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Nepal for a two-day visit on May 11, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Nepal from 11-12 May," said MEA official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar while addressing a media briefing.

This comes barely a month after Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's three-day visit to India in April.

The Nepal Prime Minister was accompanied by his wife Radhika Shakya and an entourage of ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), secretaries and other high-ranking officials of the Nepal Government.

During his visit to India as the first Premier of Federal Nepal Prime Minister Oli interacted with many Indian politicos.

He also highlighted India's commitment to link Nepal with the waterways along with the railway's links to increase the connectivity.

During Oli's visit, both India and Nepal recognised the untapped potential of inland waterways, in order to contribute towards the overall economic development of the region.(ANI)

