Rains, thunderstorm claim 64 lives, leave 47 injured in Uttar Pradesh

A high-intensity dust storm hit parts of Uttar Pradesh overnight, leaving 45 people dead and 38 injured, an official said today.

Published: 03rd May 2018

A number of houses collapsed and electricity poles and trees got uprooted as the severe dust storm swept Agra division. (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Despite several alerts by the met department, rains and thunderstorm left a trail of death and destruction claiming around 64 lives in Uttar Pradesh on late Wednesday. The casulty figure was highest in Agra division where at least 36 persons lost life and the toll was expected to rise, said authorities here on Thursday.
Besides Agra, three persons died in Bijnore, two in Saharanpur and one each in Bareilly, Chitrakoot, Rae Bareli and Unnao.

At least 64 people were killed and dozens of others injured in thunderstorm and rains in four districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday. Moreover, around 47 persons were injured and there was a loss of over 155 livestock.

Taking cognizance of the destruction, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on Karnataka campaign trail for next two day from today, directed the district magistrates of the four worst affected districts to carry out relief and rescue operations immediately.

Power supply and train traffic were affected after a number of trees were uprooted across the state and walls collapsed because of the high-speed windswhich were blowing at a speed of 132 km per hour.

The administration has begun a an assessment of the loss caused to the standing crops across the state after the thunderstorm and rains.
According to state revenue and relief commissioner, Sanjay Kumar, the actual toll must be between 40-50 in the state and the number may go up further.He said that relief and rescue operations were on and compensation would be finalsed and distributed within 24 hours. Adequate and immediate measures would be taken to bring relief to the affected, said the authorities.

