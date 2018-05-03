Home Nation

Severe dust storm in Uttar Pradesh leaves 45 dead

A high-intensity dust storm hit parts of Uttar Pradesh overnight, leaving 45 people dead and 38 injured, an official said today.

Published: 03rd May 2018 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

A number of houses collapsed and electricity poles and trees got uprooted as the severe dust storm swept Agra division. (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A high-intensity dust storm hit parts of Uttar Pradesh overnight, leaving 45 people dead and 38 injured, an official said today.

Agra district was the worst hit, accounting for 36 deaths and injuries to 35 others,

"As per figures received till noon, 45 people were killed and 38 injured in the dust storm in different parts of the state," Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar told PTI here.

Other districts affected were Bijnor, Bareli, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli and Unnao.

Three persons died in Bijnor, two in Saharanpur and one each in Bareilly, Chitrakoot, Raebareli and Unnao districts, he said.

Taking note of the havoc caused by the dust storm, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officers concerned to personally monitor relief operations and provide all necessary medical facilities to the affected.

He also said that no laxity will be tolerated in providing succour to the needy.

"Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar has spoken to Commissioner Agra division and directed him that relief be distributed by the evening and senior officers visit the injured in hospitals," Principal Secretary, Information, Avanish Awasthi said.

A number of houses collapsed and electricity poles and trees got uprooted as the severe dust storm swept Agra division.

"We have sought a detailed report from the affected districts," the Relief Commissioner said, adding that 156 cattleheads also perished in the calamity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Agra Uttar Pradesh dust storm Yogi Adityanath

Comments

More from this section
Indian flag, Pakistan flag

India objects to Pakistan raising Kashmir issue at UN's Committee on Information

UIDAI says stringent processes in place, slams enrolment software breach reports

Minor boys rape eight-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity