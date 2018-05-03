Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s "empty CM chair” remark triggers political controversy in assembly poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Closing statement by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at an event in Bhopal triggered a political controversy on Thursday, giving rise to speculations about a change of guard at the helm of affairs in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

In his closing statement at a program at the RCV Noronha Academy of Administration and Management in Bhopal, the CM (who had to leave for a tour of Alirajpur and Jhabua district of the state) smilingly said “Mai pranam kahke nikalna chaahonga, is se ek mauka aur milega ki ye kursi jispe likha hai mananiya mukhyamantri, uspe koi aur bhi baith sakta hai (I would like to depart from the program, leaving behind the CM’s chair vacant to be occupied by anyone else),” said the CM pointing towards his empty chair before laughing out loud.

While the CM departed from the program, his statements triggered a political controversy amid speculations of change in leadership in the BJP government in the poll-bound MP.

As the CM’s statement came just a day after he attended a meeting in New Delhi on the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi and only a day before BJP national president Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal to address a massive gathering of party workers on Friday, it was bound to trigger controversy and speculations.

The newly appointed MP Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath was quick to latch on to the opportunity to make his political statement. “The state by Shivraj ji is very heartening and makes it clear that the CM has finally realized that his days in the CM’s chair are numbered now. It makes it amply clear that CM Shivraj knows it fully well that only a few months are left before the electorate of the state dethrones him with a massive mandate against the BJP,” Nath told journalists at the MPCC headquarters in Bhopal.

The CM’s statement also triggered series of speculations over the social media with some quarters suggesting possibility of two deputy CM’s for the BJP in the state on lines of the same saffron party ruled UP. There were also unfounded reports about former MP minister and presently party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and MP parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra being called by party’s central leadership to New Delhi urgently.

However, just a few hours later after the CM’s closing statement at the program triggered political speculations in the assembly poll bound state, the CM himself made things clear on the twitter.

“Karyakram mein mere liye aarakshit rakhi gayee kursi ko lekar thoda majak kya kar liya…kuch mitra atyant anandit ho gaye…chalo mera vyakhyan mein jaana safal ho gaya (I just cut a joke on the chair reserved for me at the program, but it seemed to have rendered happiness to some friends. Going to the event has turned fruitful), tweeted Chouhan, consequently putting all political speculations to rest.

The state BJP president and Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh too played down the political controversy saying “the CM had just cut a joke and nothing political should be read out it.”

Also, the BJP national general secretary and MLA from Mhow seat of Indore, Kailash Vijayvargiya further put all political speculations to rest by tweeting “MP mein netritatva parivartan ko lekar chal rahi sabhi khabre poorntah asatya hai aur afvah matra hain. Pradesh mein agami chunav Shivraj Singh Chouhan ke netritatva mein hi lade jaayenge (All reports pertaining to leadership change in MP are false and merely rumours. The coming polls in MP will be contested in Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s leadership only).”