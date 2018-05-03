Home Nation

Six friends make it to top 20 of JEE-Main 2018

The boys were surprised to find out that all of them were prompt in their replies in class and also secured similar marks.

Published: 03rd May 2018 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Nagaraja Gadekal | PTI)

By PTI

KOTA: May in times where academic rivalry often mars friendship, six friends studying at a coaching centre here have proven the critics wrong as they made it to the top 20 in the JEE-Main examination, the results for which were announced recently.

Parth Laturia (AIR-3), Bhaskar Gupta (AIR-7), Navneel Singhal (AIR-11), Lay Jain (AIR-13), Karan Agarwalla (AIR-16) and Yash Gupta (AIR-19) met for the first time at the coaching institute two years ago.

The boys, hailing from different parts of the country, were surprised to find out that all of them were prompt in their replies in class and also secured similar marks.

What continued was a saga of friendship and support.

"We are like a family and the support system of each other. In times of stress, we make sure that we are there for each other," Bhaskar said.

Bhaskar, known as the 'math wizkid' among his peers, said the group always motivated each other.

"The fact that we stay away from our families and dear ones makes us susceptible to pressure and depression. Friends always come to the rescue in such situations," he said.

Rubbishing any kind of competition among them, Navneel said the group always discussed threadbare the study material with each other.

"We apply the formula of 'when in doubt, discuss it.We always make it a point to clear our concepts with our teachers and also discuss the same with each other. Besides, it is always an asset to have brilliant friends who can teach you a thing or two," he said.

Lay Jain and Yash Gupta, whose families are based in Kota, used to stay back for the rest of the group.

The six were also united in shunning the social media as the examination date neared.

Lay and Yash are currently in Vietnam to participate in the Asian Physics Olympiad, while the other four are back to the study table to repeat their feat in the JEE -Advanced, which is scheduled for May 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JEE-Main 2018 JEE-Main exam JEE-Main

Comments

More from this section
Indian flag, Pakistan flag

India objects to Pakistan raising Kashmir issue at UN's Committee on Information

UIDAI says stringent processes in place, slams enrolment software breach reports

Severe dust storm in Uttar Pradesh leaves 45 dead

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity