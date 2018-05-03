Srinagar diary: Shift of capital, tuition ban lifted and more

Fayaz Wani By

University campus turns into battle ground

On April 26, the University of Kashmir campus in Srinagar’s Hazratbal area turned into a battle ground as two groups of students clashed. The sixth and eight semester students of the Law Department clashed after a heated argument over the passage of their vehicles. One of the students was carrying a knife and attacked the rival group. At least five students — one of them critically — were injured in the clash. Many female students fainted while their batch mates went on a rampage. The police have registered a case and launched investigation. The varsity has constituted a high-level committee to probe the episode.

Ban on tuition centres lifted

A week after closing all tuition centres in the wake of student protests, authorities have revoked the ban on 102 private coaching centres and allowed them to re-open with some conditions. Morning classes are a strict no for tuition centres. The second half of the day is allotted for tuition classes so that students can attend them after the school hours.

Coaching centres will have to hold monthly parent-tutor meetings and share the feedback with the Directorate of School Education. Counseling is a must. The government had ordered closures of coaching centres for three months on April 22 in the wake of student protests over the gang rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua.

Dancing musical fountain at Dal Lake

Visitors to the Dal Lake will soon be able to enjoy a dancing musical fountain. Adjacent to the lake, a small hut-like structure fitted with a projector and a laser light beam system will complement the fountain. Music will be played via four waterproof speakers and two woofers. The trial run is being held these days. Fountain shows will be held every day after the sunset. Water from the fountain will act as a screen on which the projector will throw images, giving them a three-dimensional effect. There is also a gallery with a seating capacity of 300 people. Officials are hopeful that the fountain will be a new tourist attraction in Srinagar.

Capital shifts to Srinagar

As part of the biannual Durbar Move, Srinagar will be the capital of Jammu and Kashmir from May 7 for six months. The seat of governance, including the Chief Minister’s Office, the Secretariat, the Raj Bhavan, the police headquarters, the High Court will function from Srinagar. J&K has two capitals — Srinagar (summer capital) and Jammu (winter capital).

The roads leading to the Secretariat are being renovated, cleaned and painted. Residences and offices of ministers and bureaucrats are being refurbished. Records, office files and computers are being transported in trucks and buses. To facilitate their movement on the busy Srinagar-Jammu national highway, authorities closed the highway for vehicular traffic for a few days. Adequate security measures are in place to ensure functioning of the Secretariat.

