UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar pushes for liquor ban, ready to join issue with CM Yogi Adityanath

The SBSP is planning a district-level ‘Mahila Maha rally’ in Ballia on May 20 to launch a statewide movement seeking a complete ban on liquor in the state.

Published: 03rd May 2018 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

Om Prakash Rajbhar (ANI Twitter File Photo)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Again striking a dissenting note, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar, a BJP ally and cabinet minister in Yogi government, gave a clarion call to his party men to launch movement against liquor consumption in UP as he was ready to join the issue with the CM if need be.

Invoking the mythological legend depicting the conflict involving Lord Ram and his sons Lav and Kush, Rajbhar said that the way Lav and Kush confronted Lord Ram, Bharat, Laxman and Shatrughan, he was ready to take up the issue with the CM and then BJP chief Amit Shah would mediate between the two. 

Rajbhar was addressing his party workers at in Rasara area of Ballia district. 

The SBSP is planning a district-level ‘Mahila Maha rally’ in Ballia on May 20 to launch a statewide movement seeking a complete ban on liquor in the state.

He asserted that liquor ban was on top of his party’s agenda followed by the demand of 50 per cent quota for women in Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, government jobs and other sectors.

When reminded that he was again taking a line different from ally BJP, Rajbhar said: “I am neither against the government nor the CM, but just showing them the mirror and conveying a message that it is now imperative to ban liquor in the state.”

On April 29, Rajbhar uploaded the poster of the proposed Mahila Maha rally in Ballia on May 20 on his FB wall. The poster carried the note that SBSP demands liquor ban in UP on the pattern of Bihar.

