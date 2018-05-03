Home Nation

Uttarakhand fruit vendor set to become lawyer

A bitter life experience brought Kumar to the decision of pursuing a law degree, and today he is pursuing BA LLB from Rudrapur's Unity Law College.

HALDWANI: A fruit vendor by profession, resident of Uttarakhand's Haldwani, Dharmedra Kumar is a soon-to-be lawyer, who splits his time between his job and studying for the final semester at the law college.

"I sell fruits but also make time for studies. I can become a good lawyer," told ANI.

Originally a native of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, Kumar he was embroiled in a case of harassment over dowry in 2012, which plunged him into depression.

The experience decided for Kumar a path in law, and he resolved to bring speedy justice to others. This led him to take admission into the course in 2013.

