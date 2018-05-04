3-year-old raped in Patiala

By ANI

PATIALA: A three-year-old-girl was allegedly raped by her landlord in Punjab's Patiala on Thursday.

The police reached the spot for investigation and sent a team in search of the accused, who managed to flee from the scene.

Police Inspector Darshan Singh said that information was received on Thursday night and a case was registered on the statement of the victim's mother.

Meanwhile, the victim is undergoing treatment at Rajindra Hospital.

Her mother told reporters that her daughter had complained of stomach ache on the day.

"When I returned home, she complained of stomach ache and her condition was deteriorating. When we took her to the hospital, we found out the reason. My son told me that the landlord had taken her with him."

This case comes amid rising cases of rape against minor in the country.

In a bid to curb such crimes, the Union Cabinet in April approved an amendment in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, putting a stamp on awarding death penalty to the rapists of children below 12 years of age. (ANI)