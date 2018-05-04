Andamans diary: Cannabis flow, Junior ambassadors and more

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Cannabis ‘flows’ in Andaman

Although the police are cracking a large number of drug trafficking cases, it seems ganja (cannabis) smugglers have managed to penetrate deep inside Andaman and Nicobar Islands and are selling ganja without any fear. Recently, two cases of ganja recovery were reported from remote areas of Little Andaman and Diglipur. On May 2, the police seized two kg of ganja from a drug dealer at Diglipur. Last week, one person was held in Little Andaman with one kg of ganja. Ganja is available easily in Andaman, making it tough for the police to check drug abuse.

Short tenure for govt employees suggested

The local MP has written a letter to the Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands demanding restriction on tenure of all government servants in Nicobar to one year. At present, different departments have fixed different duration of tenure for government servants in Nicobar islands as they are considered a hard place of posting, due to their remoteness. In his letter, BJP MP Bishnu Pada Roy said it was a well-known fact that Nicobar district is considered to be tougher than areas of North and Middle Andaman. The government servants posted at Nicobar district are facing various problems of basic needs besides lack of accommodation, transportation and communication.

Junior ambassadors of Andamans

The Department of Social Welfare is implementing the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme. In this regard, it has declared Saniya Subash as Junior Ambassador for the scheme for its promotion. Also, the department is also implementing the Integrated Child Protection Scheme to safeguard the interest of children in need of care and protection. Ansh Sanjay has been designated as the junior ambassador for the child right scheme.

Extending solidarity to people of Andhra Pradesh

The Congress recently held a rally at Port Blair under the leadership of its unit president Kuldeep Rai Sharma to express solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh in their fight for special category status. There are also several local issues pertaining to the Telugu community residing in the islands. Sharma recalled the contribution of the Telugus, particularly those from Andhra Pradesh’s Seemandhra region, in developing the islands.

He said when hardly any facility existed in the far flung islands, the people from Andhra Pradesh migrated leaving behind their families. He added the migrants played a vital role in development of the islands, besides serving as one of the largest fishing communities. For these reasons, he said, it was responsibility of the Congress to pursue the demands of the people hailing from Andhra Pradesh as development of their state will provide better employment opportunities to their kin.

