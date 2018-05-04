Awarding three-year jail term for guilty in Triple talaq case is atrocious: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said that the party "outrightly" rejects the ordinance proposed by the Centre to award three-year of jail term for guilty in Triple talaq cases as it considers it as an " atrocious law".

Azad, while speaking to ANI, said that the decision is just a way to divide the husband and wife.

"The Centre already moved it in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and we have rejected it. We will reject it outrightly because it is an atrocious law. They just want to divide the husband and wife, there is nothing beyond that," Azad said.

While, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, president of the All India Imam Association said that if the ordinance is passed the chances of its misuse will increase.

He further pitched for a thorough discussion on the same.

"If Triple Talaq is misused then this can also be misused. A woman can falsely accuse their husband," Imam Ilyasi said.

He emphasised on woman education and said that it is important to promote it, which will resolve most of the matter and empower them.

Earlier a report emerged as per which government is considering to move an ordinance to award a sentence of three years to those who indulge in instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat).

Triple talaq, or verbal divorce, is practiced by some in the Muslim community to instantly divorce their wives by uttering talaq three times.

As per the directions of the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government tabled The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 (Triple Talaq Bill) in the Lok Sabha, which passed it on December 28, 2017.

However, the bill is yet to get clearance from the Rajya Sabha.