Former Maharashtra Deputy CM Chhagan Bhujbal gets bail in money laundering case after two years

Published: 04th May 2018 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra Deputy CM Chhagan Bhujbal (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chhagan Bhujbal was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the Rs 880 crore money laundering case on Friday.

Bhujbal was arrested in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 14, 2016. It is after over two years that he is likely to come out of jail.

The ED had opposed his bail plea last year owing to the possibility of the probe being influenced, after which the plea was turned down. Bhujbal had moved another plea last month. Arguments on the plea were over on Thursday and the court granted him bail on surety of Rs 5 lakh.

Bhujbal was arrested over corruption charges in the building of Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi. He was arrested under the PMLA, section 45 (1) of which was recently scrapped by the Supreme Court. Taking advantage of the develooment Bhujbal had moved the bail plea.

On Wednesday, while his plea was being heard in the court of justice PN Deshmukh, Bhujbal had contended that since he has been in jail for over two years now and as at the age of 71 he is facing several health issues, it is his right to get bail.

Bhujbal's nephew Sameer too is in jail along with him. Their several bail pleas had been turned down by the PMLA court and High Court earlier. However, this time he has been granted the bail.

After completion of all the requisite paperwork it is likely that Bhujbal would be oit of the jail by evening.

