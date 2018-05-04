Home Nation

IRCTC website down for few hours, causing inconvenience to customers

The website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was down between 10:57 am and 12:50 pm with passengers unable to book or cancel any tickets at that time.

Published: 04th May 2018 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways | EPS

By PTI

NEW DELHI: People could not book tickets for around two hours today on the IRCTC website due to a technical glitch.

The website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was down between 10:57 am and 12:50 pm with passengers unable to book or cancel any tickets at that time.

"It was a technical glitch and it has been resolved," said IRCTC spokesperson Siddharth Singh.

The most affected were passengers who were trying to book tickets under the Tatkal scheme and kept waiting for the website to go live.

Sources say that the problem was at the railway's end and during that time passenger enquiry number 139 was also hit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

State governments of the Northeast region active stakeholders in India's Act East Policy: Sushma Swaraj

rape, generic, stop rape, vijesh, graphic

18-year-old Woman set ablaze after alleged rape in Jharkhand

Dakota aircraft bought and restored by Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar joins IAF again

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity