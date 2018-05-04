IRCTC website down for few hours, causing inconvenience to customers

By PTI

NEW DELHI: People could not book tickets for around two hours today on the IRCTC website due to a technical glitch.

The website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was down between 10:57 am and 12:50 pm with passengers unable to book or cancel any tickets at that time.

"It was a technical glitch and it has been resolved," said IRCTC spokesperson Siddharth Singh.

The most affected were passengers who were trying to book tickets under the Tatkal scheme and kept waiting for the website to go live.

Sources say that the problem was at the railway's end and during that time passenger enquiry number 139 was also hit.