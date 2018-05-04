Home Nation

Jinnah can’t be given respect in India: Yogi Adityanath 

Published: 04th May 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Breaking his silence on the ongoing controversy at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned Mohammad Ali Jinnah for his role in the Partition of India.

“Jinnah ka samman Bharat ke andar nahi ho sakta hai. Vibhajan ka karan Jinnah hai. (Jinnah can’t be given respect in India. He is responsible for the Partition),” the CM said.

Adityanath said he had sought a report from the Aligarh administration and he expected it by Friday. “On the basis of the report, action will be taken.”  “AMU is a central university and the issue is sensitive. So, it should be probed thoroughly. Let me get a detailed report on the happenings from the university and the district administration, I shall take action,” he said.

Meanwhile, RSS activist Mohammad Aamir Rasheed, who had sought permission to hold a ‘shakha’ (camp) on AMU campus, announced a bounty of `51,000 to anyone who would take the portrait out of the students’ union hall. He also declared anyone replacing Jinnah’s portrait with that of Shivaji, Vir Savarkar and RSS ideologue Keshav Baliram Hegdewar would be given `1 lakh.

On Thursday, students gathered at the site of Wednesday’s clashes to demand action against Right-wingers who tried to forcibly entry campus. The students’ union called for suspension of classes for five days. 

