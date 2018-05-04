Home Nation

Jinnah portrait row: Section 144 imposed, internet services suspended in Aligarh

Tension prevailed in Aligarh and students continued with their sit-in at the university's Baab-e-Syed gate, where they had clashed with the police on Wednesday.

Published: 04th May 2018 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Police control the situation after a clash between two groups at Aligarh Muslim University on Wednesday. | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With tension continuing on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus following a row over the portrait of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the walls of the students’ union hall, the local district magistrate ordered the suspension of internet services and enforced Section 144 in the district on Friday to maintain peace. The order will be in force till Saturday evening.

AMU students, however, continued their protest, demanding action against right wing ‘intimidators’ amid deployment of a heavy security contingent.

“The decision to suspend internet services was taken to ensure peace and check rumour mongering though social media in the wake of the students’ protest, as it could vitiate the atmosphere further,” said a senior district administration official.

AMU vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital where three students injured in the police lathi-charge are being treated. He later visited the protesting students and assured them of his “solidarity”.

AMU has been in the centre of a storm following a letter from Aligarh BJP MP Satish Gautam questioning the V-C over the portrait of Jinnah and seeking its removal.

Samajwadi Party MP Praveen Nishad on Friday created a flutter by likening Jinnah to Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. In Delhi, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said Jinnah was never an icon for the country and accused the BJP of of playing “dirty politics of sensationalism, divisiveness and  polarisation”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aligarh Muslim University internet suspended Aligarh district Jinnah portrait row AMUTA

Comments

More from this section

Squalls predicted in North-East, thunderstorms in northern, central India and four south states

Punjab Congress bypoll nominee Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia booked for illegal mining

Jammu and Kashmir government rebuts WHO report on air pollution in Srinagar

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity