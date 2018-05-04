Jinnah portrait row: Section 144 imposed, internet services suspended in Aligarh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With tension continuing on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus following a row over the portrait of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the walls of the students’ union hall, the local district magistrate ordered the suspension of internet services and enforced Section 144 in the district on Friday to maintain peace. The order will be in force till Saturday evening.

AMU students, however, continued their protest, demanding action against right wing ‘intimidators’ amid deployment of a heavy security contingent.

“The decision to suspend internet services was taken to ensure peace and check rumour mongering though social media in the wake of the students’ protest, as it could vitiate the atmosphere further,” said a senior district administration official.

AMU vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital where three students injured in the police lathi-charge are being treated. He later visited the protesting students and assured them of his “solidarity”.

AMU has been in the centre of a storm following a letter from Aligarh BJP MP Satish Gautam questioning the V-C over the portrait of Jinnah and seeking its removal.

Samajwadi Party MP Praveen Nishad on Friday created a flutter by likening Jinnah to Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. In Delhi, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said Jinnah was never an icon for the country and accused the BJP of of playing “dirty politics of sensationalism, divisiveness and polarisation”.